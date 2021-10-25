Pakistan Give India a Record Beating in T20 World Cup Clash

Pakistan registered a convincing ten-wicket victory over India in their opening encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup. This was Pakistan’s first win over their arch-rivals in World Cup history. Previously Pakistan had lost each of the 12 matches between the two sides in the ICC Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s win was their first ten-wicket win in T20 cricket and it was India’s first ten-wicket loss in the shortest format of the game as well. Previously, Pakistan’s largest victory was a nine-wicket win in terms of wickets remaining. Pakistan had achieved a nine-wicket on four occasions, defeating the likes of South Africa, West Indies, England and Bangladesh with nine wickets in hand.

Similarly, India’s largest defeat was also a nine-wicket loss. They too had lost a match by nine-wickets on four occasions, losing to South Africa, West Indies and twice to Australia.

Here are India’s biggest losses in T20Is:

Opponents Target Wickets Remaining Date Pakistan 152 10 24 October, 2021 West Indies 191 9 9 July, 2017 Australia 141 9 28 September, 2012 South Africa 135 9 22 September, 2019 Australia 75 9 1 February, 2008

Pakistan started off the night perfectly as left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi removed Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, cheaply. India did manage to pull off a slight comeback as captain Kohli scored a half-century and helped India to a defendable total of 151.

The Men in Green were on top of their game throughout the match and completely outplayed India as captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan piled on the runs. The two batters scored brilliant half-centuries as Pakistan chased down the target with more than two overs to spare.