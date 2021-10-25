Occupied Kashmir Erupts With Fireworks, Pakistan Zindabad Chants to Celebrate Crushing Win Over India

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi combined to hand a 10-wicket thrashing to India and register their first-ever T20 World Cup win over the archrival on Sunday.

The victory not only brought a winning start to their World Cup campaign but also ends a 29-year jinx that saw Pakistan lose 12 World Cup fixtures to India across the 50- and 20-over formats.

As Pakistan celebrated the historic win, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) erupted with fireworks, and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chants to carouse Green Shirts’ thumping win over India.

Videos circulating on social media show that despite curfew-like situations, army patrols, and bone-chilling cold, people of the occupied valley took to streets with Pakistani flags in their hands to celebrate the crushing win over the archrivals with equal fervor.

Long before skipper hit the winning runs, celebrations across occupied Kashmir were witnessed in bone piercing October cold.

Chants such as ‘long live Pakistan,’ ‘we are Pakistan, Pakistan is ours,’ and ‘Jeevay Jevay Pakistan’ echoed on the streets of IOJK.

On the other hand, these celebrations enraged the people of India who demanded their government to take action against ‘traitors’ who are rejoiced over ‘enemies’ victory.

Hey @imVkohli these fireworks are not Diwali fireworks.

It’s a slap to your performance and India’s loss against pakis in a World Cup- celebrated in Kashmir. High time you retired from all forms of T-20 cricket. https://t.co/YSLRTik0j4 — SK Biswas🇮🇳 (@SKBiswas15) October 25, 2021

And some ppl from kerala to kashmir are celebrating enemies victory by blowing fireworks ,in the areas of fireworks ban order- for deepavali ! What type action govt is going to take against these parasites? Or as they are out,better to take min 1lakh ₹ fine from each idiot ! — Jyoti Attota🇮🇳 (@JyotiAttota) October 25, 2021

The fervor and enthusiasm of the people of IOJK on Pakistan’s win over India is a resounding testament to their love for Pakistan.