PM Imran to Launch Food Support Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan will introduce a food support program after his return from his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

This was revealed by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, on Sunday.

He spoke to the media in Faisalabad and said that the Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has launched huge projects for the city.

ALSO READ Govt to Provide Every Household in Punjab a Sehat Insaf Card by 2022

Minister Habib stated that the government will complete all the projects for the roads, sewerage, and clean water, including the installation of water filtration plants in every public park. He added that the government will also set up a high-performance cricket academy in Faisalabad.

Minister Habib also said that the government is working on building economic zones, and has approved Rs. 60 billion loans to award houses to people living in rented houses.

ALSO READ Minister of Industries to Receive Chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue for Pakistan

“Sehat cards will be provided to the citizens soon. PM Imran Khan will unveil a food support program after returning to the country. The low-income families are being given ration cards,” he said.