Punjab Launches an Aggressive RED COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

The Punjab government has launched ‘Reach Every Door’ (RED) campaign in all districts of the province to rid it from the Coronavirus, which has killed 12,896 and infected 439,171 people provincewide since February last year.

Advertisement

The RED COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be the province’s largest door-to-door vaccination campaign that is going to help the provincial government to vaccinate its 81 million vaccine-eligible population against the Coronavirus.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Has Never Lost a T20I Match in UAE

Under RED, the Punjab Health Ministry has established 14,000 new Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) across the province and formed more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every house to mobilize the public to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The Ministry has directed all CEOs, DDHO, and other members of district administrations of all districts to work in tandem to help the provincial government vaccinate its eligible population against the Coronavirus under RED.

Earlier this month, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab published the district-wise breakdown of the COVID-19 vaccination statistics.

The PDMA stats showed that only 3 out of the 36 districts of the province had vaccinated more than half of its vaccine eligible population against the Coronavirus. These 3 districts included Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Advertisement

RED will also enable the other 33 districts to improve their Coronavirus vaccination statistics and catch up with these three districts.

ALSO READ PTDC to Launch E-Portal for Foreign Tourists Soon

Besides, speaking in connection to World Polio Day on Sunday, Punjab’s Health Minister, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, requested parents to ensure their children receive the anti-polio vaccine.

She said that Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio is still categorized as an endemic, the other being Afghanistan, adding that parents must understand their role and cooperate with healthcare workers to rid the country of the poliovirus.