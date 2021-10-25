Babar Azam Has Never Lost a T20I Match in UAE

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam continued his terrific run of form as he led his side to a historic ten-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in their first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar scored an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 52 balls as Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Babar has been magnificent for Pakistan ever since making his T20I debut in 2016. While Babar has scored important runs for Pakistan in every country he has played, his record in UAE has been outstanding.

The stylish batter has played 12 matches in UAE and has won every match he has played in the country. He has won thrice against West Indies, twice against Sri Lanka, thrice against Australia and New Zealand each, and once against India. He has also scored heavily in the country, scoring five half-centuries in the 12 innings he has played.

The 27-year old has scored 460 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 118.55 in 12 T20I innings in UAE. His overall T20 record in UAE is immaculate as well. He has scored 1,747 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 116.31 in 53 innings in the country.

Babar will be determined to continue his unbeaten run in the country in Pakistan’s next match in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will face New Zealand in another high-octane clash on Tuesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.