BISE Rawalpindi Extends Date for Submission of Intermediate Special Exam Forms

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has extended the date for submitting online forms of special examination of Intermediate Part I and II.

Advertisement

A statement in this regard said that the exam forms can now be submitted till the 1st of November without any additional charges.

However, forms submitted after the date and till 9 November will be charged a double fee.

“Similarly students can submit forms until 12 November with a triple fee,” the statement said, adding that forms submitted after that will be charged a triple fee plus Rs. 200 per day till the last date of submission, which is 17 November.

According to the statement, Intermediate special exams 2021 (Part-I and II) will start on 27 November.

Students who failed to take part in annual exams would be allowed to submit forms for special exams. Further, candidates who are not satisfied with 33% marks or have reservations about results made under the Promotion Policy 2021 could also send the admission form within the due date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here are the Diversions and Traffic Plan for TLP Protests in Twin Cities

Note that Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, had said that there will be no supplementary exam this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

He had said this while announcing the promotional policy for matric and intermediate students in September.

In the IPEMC it was also decided that to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects the average of elective subjects will be taken. However to facilitate students all those who fail in any subject will be given 33% marks to for the purpose of computing averages. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 13, 2021

“The decision was taken as a supplementary exam was not possible in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country,” it was said.