Here are the Diversions and Traffic Plan for TLP Protests in Twin Cities

The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have blocked multiple entrances and exit routes of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including Faizabad interchange in anticipation of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest.

The banned outfit protesters started to march towards Islamabad on Friday and have reached near the twin cities.

The roadblocks are one of the preventive measures the authorities have taken to keep TLP protesters from entering the federal capital territory.

According to a statement from the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, the road from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad has been closed, and diversions are in place for both sides of traffic.

Commuters have been advised to use Islamabad Highway via Park Road and Lehtrar Road, or take IJP Road via Srinagar Highway and 9th Avenue

Similarly, diversions have been placed for both sides of traffic at Express Chowk entry and exit points of the Red Zone.

Commuters have been asked to take Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk, NADRA Chowk, and Dhokri Chowk as alternative routes.

Traffic to and from Faizabad to Murree Road (Rwp), Faiz-ul-Islam stop is blocked. Alternatively, traffic from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi is diverted to Islamabad Highway.

IJP Road, from the 9th Avenue signal to Faizabad, and Stadium Road, has also been closed for two-way traffic. Travelers have been advised to use 9th Avenue, Peshawar Road, and Islamabad Highway as alternative routes.