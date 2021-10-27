Waqar Younis Apologizes From Hindu Community on Rizwan’s Prayer Remarks

Pakistan legend and former pacer, Waqar Younis, has issued an apology over his remarks that were issued while praising Mohammad Rizwan but resulted in hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community across the world.

Waqar was impressed with the way how the wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad, Rizwan not only guided Pakistan to a comfortable victory but also found enough time to offer evening prayers in the middle of the ground during the drinks break.

While analyzing Pakistan’s win over arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Waqar had said:

“What I liked the most about Rizwan is that he stood in the middle of the ground and prayed in front of the Hindus.”

The above-mentioned statement by the former captain was not welcomed by the Hindu community all over the world, particularly in India and Pakistan, and led to severe criticism on all social media platforms.

Realizing his mistake, Waqar took to Twitter and apologized for his remarks. He clarified that these remarks were completely unintended and issued in excitement and without any second thoughts.

He added that he never meant to hurt the sentiments of anyone, noting that sports unite people regardless of race, color, or religion.

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

Besides, the former pacer also shared a video of his apology and clarification on Twitter.

In this video, Waqar said:

“I had no such intention at all. I never even comment on religious things. I was very excited as Pakistan won the match. I praised Rizwan and used some words that may have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. If anyone has been hurt by my comment, I apologize for that. I had no such intention.”

– "I never meant it, it was a Game & it was the heat of the moment, I apologise" @waqyounis99 clarifies on what happened earlier. Still what a historic Game & Win it was for team Pakistan. Let's move on!@bhogleharsha @asportstvpk #PakvsIndia #Pakistan #India #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1mgsnyRfap — Arsalan H. Shah ~ Proud Pakistani (@arsalanhshah) October 26, 2021

Fellow commentator, Harsha Bhogle, had also slammed Waqar for his remarks and demanded an apology from him. Harsha had celebrities like Waqar should unite the cricket world and not divide it by religion.