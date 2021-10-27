Here’s the Updated T20 World Cup Points Table After Pakistan’s Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan has moved to the top of Group 2 in the 2021 T20 World Cup points table after their magnificent five-wicket victory over New Zealand. Pakistan have won both of their matches in the tournament so far and are in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event.

Advertisement

New Zealand, on the other hand, will play a virtual knock-out against India in their next encounter. The match will be a must-win for both sides as a defeat will put them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

In Group 1, South Africa put on an exceptional display against the West Indies and registered their first points in the tournament. West Indies on the other hand are still winless after two games and sit at the bottom of the T20 World Cup points table. Their chances of qualifying for the next round look slim.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate England 1 1 0 2 +3.970 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 +0.583 Australia 1 1 0 2 +0.253 South Africa 2 1 1 2 +0.179 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.583 West Indies 2 0 2 0 -2.550

Group 2

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Pakistan 2 2 0 4 +0.738 Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 +6.500 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 -0.973 Scotland 1 0 1 0 -6.500

The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Follow our detailed coverage of the 2021 T20 World Cup here!