Sale and Purchase of Properties on Fake Documents Rising Across Karachi

The sale and purchase of properties using fake documents is increasing in Karachi because fake stamp papers, stamp tickets, pay orders of all commercial banks are widely available in the city.

Advertisement

According to reports, a large number of properties are being sold and purchased in Karachi using fake documents. Despite knowing the issue at hand, the Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) has turned a blind eye towards it.

ALSO READ Bitcoin Drops Below $60,000 After 10 Days

Officials at the SBR are allegedly working in collusion with dealers across the city. They not only consummate the sale and purchase of properties on fake documents but also allow high-profile builders and developers to construct buildings on fake NOCs.

When asked whether action has been taken to curb this corrupt practice, Chief Registrar Sindh Board of Revenue refused to speak in this matter.

ALSO READ Saudi Package Unrelated to IMF Talks: Tarin

To save losing millions of their hard-earned money, citizens are requested to verify the documents of properties themselves before completing the sale and purchase.

This can be done by getting the authenticity of the documents checked from either the respective office of the land registrar or from the website of the respective land department.