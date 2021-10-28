BankIslami Posts Rs. 1.85 Billion Profit After 9 Months

BankIslami Pakistan announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Advertisement

Despite the reduction in discount rates, BankIslami Pakistan posted Profit After Tax (PAT) amounting to Rs. 1.855 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, depicting a growth of 5.3 percent from PAT of Rs. 1.762 billion posted during the same period last year.

ALSO READ Telenor Pakistan Posts Solid Third Quarter Results

This is mainly attributable to improvement in Current Account (CA) deposits, which grew by 15.0 percent during the outgoing nine months, taking the overall contribution of CA deposits in overall deposits to 35.5 percent at the end of Sep’21 compared to a 32.6 percent in Dec’20. On the back of growth in CA deposits, the Bank’s overall deposits went up by 9 percent during the nine months ended Sep’21. Comparing the same with the deposit position at the end of Sep’20, total deposits of the Bank depicted a year-on-year growth of 20.7 percent.

Keeping in view the growth in domestic demand underpinned by supportive fiscal budget and accommodative monetary policy, BankIslami Pakistan expanded its Islamic Financing book by 19.6 percent via growing its exposure towards corporate and consumer segments on the back of its robust risk underwriting framework. Owing to this, the infection ratio of the Bank also reduced to 10.7 percent at Sep’21 vis-à-vis 12.1 percent at Dec’20, consequently improving the credit health of the overall financing portfolio.

Net spreads of the Bank tapered by 18.9 percent during 9M’21 due to downward repricing of floating-rate assets consequent to a reduction in benchmark rates during the latter half of last year. However, the non-funded income of the Bank increased by 13.6 percent, mainly attributable to the growth in service-based income earned through digital delivery channels, trade business, wealth management desk, and consumer business. On the other hand, operating expenses of the Bank rose by 9.1 percent, mainly due to inflationary impact and an increase in variable cost associated with growth in business volume.

ALSO READ NBP Reports Rs. 24 Billion Profit in 9 Months

Moving forward, BankIslami will remain focused on growing its CASA base deposits and financing portfolio with the balance-mix of corporate, SME, and consumer segments. Further, the Bank aims to enhance its array of customer services through its various digital channels to provide convenience and quick delivery of services to its customers.