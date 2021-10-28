Sindh Announces Launch Date for Electric Hybrid Bus Service

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority had received funds from the government to procure 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses for public transport two weeks ago, and the government has now revealed its plan to roll out the new bus service by January 2022.

The project is called the ‘Sindh Intra-district Peoples Bus Service’ and comprises 50 buses traversing the roads of Karachi in its initial phase, followed by the remaining 200 buses being imported in the second phase.

The Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), Imran Bhatti, told the media outlet that the bus service will also be launched in other urban areas of the province as well. He explained that the rising demand for transport in the capital city has necessitated the decision to have 240 out of 250 buses traverse its various areas.

Karachi’s city transport experts have reportedly recommended six routes for the service. Accordingly, the buses will commute across the following routes:

Route 1 to span 29.5 km from Model Colony to Merewether Tower via Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk, and Aram Bagh.

Route 2 to cover 32.9 km from North Karachi to Indus Hospital via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi, and Landhi.

Route 3’s length will be 33 km from Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi via Anda Morr, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange, and Shan Chowrangi.

Sindh’s Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, had notified the media a fortnight ago that the buses will be launched in six cities. He said that the buses will be rolled out in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He also revealed that the project includes the establishment of four bus depots and 300 bus stops across the provincial capital and that the buses will arrive within the next few months.