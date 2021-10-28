Unvaccinated or Partially Vaccinated Citizens Will Not Be Allowed to Travel on BRT Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared Coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for traveling in Peshawar BRT.

According to details, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated citizens will not be allowed to board the Peshawar BRT from 30 October. Whereas, fully vaccinated citizens will only be allowed to travel after the verification of their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Speaking in this regard, spokesperson for TransPeshawar, BRT Peshawar’s operator, Umair Khan said that no one will be allowed to enter BRT stations without showing the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

He added that TransPeshawar remains committed to taking steps to assist the government in containing the spread of the Coronavirus, adding that all employees of BRT Peshawar have been vaccinated.

In a separate development, Chief Minister (CM) KP Mahmood Khan suspended District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar Dr. Azmatullah Khan for failing to take timely measures to curb the growth of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus in the provincial capital.

CM KP also gave an additional charge of DHO Peshawar to Additional DHO Dr. Ikramullah Khan until further notice and directed him to take strict measures to control the growth of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.