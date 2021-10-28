Zameen.com Organizes Business Connect Event at the Mega Mall & Residency

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently launched its flagship ‘Zameen Business Connect Event’ initiative. This initiative is aimed at engaging the company’s affiliates by presenting them with high-quality real estate projects that provide safe and profitable investment opportunities.

Over the past few months, a number of such events have been organized across the country, with the latest edition taking place at the Mega Mall & Residency, located at 118, Block 18, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

While Zameen Affiliates already have an edge over other realtors because of their access to Zameen.com’s exclusive inventory, resources like PropForce can be an additional benefit to their business.

The Propforce application allows new and existing Affiliates to score some lucrative commissions on highly sought-after real estate projects located across Pakistan.

Zameen.com holds the exclusive marketing and sales rights for these projects, and Propforce allows for this inventory to be extended to sales agencies and individual realtors, giving them unparalleled access to the country’s property market.