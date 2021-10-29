Indian Airline Violates Pakistan Airspace to Operate Srinagar-Sharjah Flight

An Indian airline has reportedly violated Pakistan airspace multiple times this week to operate direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

Indian authorities had recently resumed the flight operations between the two cities. According to multiple reports, an Indian airline, Go First, formerly known as Go Air, has since violated Pakistan airspace multiple times on the route. Go First is the only airline to have operated Srinagar-Sharjah flights after being flagged off by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Renowned journalist, Arshad Sharif, claimed in a talk show that his team had tracked three flights of Go Air that used Pakistan airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flights without formal permission.

Former Chief Minister of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Omar Abdullah, also raised the matter on his Twitter handle.

“Regarding the Srinagar-Sharjah flight that has been announced today – has Pakistan had a change of heart and allowed flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace? If not then this flight will die the way the Srinagar-Dubai flight died during UPA2,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Good to see the refusal of airspace usage is a thing of the past. Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries [Pakistan-India].”