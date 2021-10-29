Celebrities Voice Support for Shoaib Akhtar in Nauman Niaz Controversy

Showbiz celebrities have rallied behind star fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, following his resignation from Pakistan Television (PTV) on air after facing rude and obnoxious behavior by the host, Dr. Nauman Niaz, during a post-match show on Tuesday.

Both were part of the analyst panel of the PTV Sports program ‘Game On Hai’ that also featured the likes of the former English captain, David Gower, and the West Indies batting great, Sir Vivian Richards, among other local cricketers.

During the discussions on Pakistan’s performance against New Zealand in Sharjah, Shoaib corrected Dr. Nauman that Haris Rauf was the find of Lahore Qalandars’ player development program (PDP) and not a U19 product.

The anchor took issue with his interruption and asked the national star to leave the show.

“You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on-air,” Niaz told Akhtar and switched to a commercial break.

After the break, the former speedster apologized to viewers for the untoward incident and announced his resignation on-air, and walked off the show.

A large number of fans, journalists, politicians, and celebrities jumped the fray in support of the national star. They demanded Dr. Nauman Niaz’s resignation and a public apology.

Seasoned actor, director, and producer, Adnan Siddiqui, lauded how Akhtar handled the situation.

“Really applaud the grace shown by Shoaib Akhtar. He handled the insult heaped on him with so much maturity and patience. Anyone else would have probably lost his cool on air, but this guy maintained his dignity. Signs of a good upbringing.”

Really applaud the grace shown by @shoaib100mph. He handled the insult heaped on him with so much maturity and patience. Anyone else would have probably lost his cool on air but this guy maintained his dignity. Signs of a good upbringing #sheerclass pic.twitter.com/BHQVO7boZW — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 27, 2021

Singer Ali Zafar stressed that the conflicting opinions should be expressed politely, especially during a live television show, and urged everyone to “respect our national heroes.”

We must learn to respect our national heroes & each other generally. We are entitled to our opinions but the same can be expressed politely in a more cultured fashion with the right choice of words to avoid hurting others’ feelings. @shoaib100mph you’re a legend. #shoaibakhter pic.twitter.com/M4oZBXPfC6 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 27, 2021

Humayun Saeed schooled the anchor and said he should have “at the very least apologized to Shoaib Akhtar.”

Arguments happen during TV shows but no host tells their guest to leave. That was no way to address any guest, let alone one of the biggest international stars Pakistan has ever produced. What happened, happened; Dr Noman should have at the very least apologised to @shoaib100mph — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 27, 2021

Actor and show host, Ahmed Ali Butt, said in a lengthy Instagram post that the onus for the damage controlled was on Niaz, but he failed to fulfill his responsibility and believed he owed an apology to the national hero.

Earlier, Akhtar recorded a video message to clarify what had happened on the ‘Game On Hai’ set and how he was treated with disrespect on national television.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. pic.twitter.com/ob8cnbvf90 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Shoaib said he apologized on TV to patch things up on air, but the anchor did not reciprocate the gesture. He later announced that he would not be continuing his stint with the national broadcaster.

“A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don’t think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much,” the former cricketer added.