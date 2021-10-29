Pakistan Gets Its First National Driver’s License Repository

The National Highways and Motorways Police has launched a National Driving Licenses Repository to centralize the issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses all over Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was chaired by the Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorways Police (IG NHMP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, and officials from other police departments attended it both in-person and via an online video link.

The National Driving Licenses Repository (NDLR) is intended to centralize the system of the issuance, renewal, and cancelation of driver’s licenses. The authorities have also incorporated a Point System into the database to improve the driving culture and reduce accidents and crimes.

The Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Azfar Manzoor, announced this during the ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NHMP and the PITB.

“PITB will develop a web portal and mobile application to assist NHMP in timely detection of offenses regarding driver license and in identifying fake, duplicate, cancelled and expired licenses. PITB will render technical services and give necessary trainings to NHMP staff on usage of developed applications. Trainings will also be extended to NHMP for maintenance of the applications/service and systems”.

The system lets license holders verify the authenticity of their licenses conveniently. This is also a useful feature that will allow the authorities to identify fake license holders and take immediate action against them.