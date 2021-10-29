Toyota Yaris Performs Poorly in Latin NCAP Safety Test [Video]

Toyota is famous for making good quality cars that are reasonably safe, comfortable, and reliable, besides having strong value for money. While this is a widely acknowledged fact in other markets, the jury is out on whether it holds true for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Evidently, the same cannot be said for the Toyota Yaris, as recent news reports suggest that it has scored just one star in the Latin NCAP safety ratings. It is also the first-ever Toyota to score so low in the Latin NCAP ratings in history.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/hrnIpTfC8to

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hrnIpTfC8to?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hrnIpTfC8toActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/hrnIpTfC8to

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hrnIpTfC8to?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hrnIpTfC8to



The Latin NCAP report detailed that the vehicle scored 41.43 percent in Adult Occupant Safety, 63.85 percent in Child Occupant Safety, 61.63 percent in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Users Safety, and 41.86 percent in the Safety Assist section.

The Yaris only offers side body and side head protection in the Malaysian market, and the NCAP declared its footwell area and general front structure to be unstable in the front impact test. The vehicle also failed in a UN95 regulation, as one of the doors opened during the side impact test, and the Seatbelt Reminder System also malfunctioned during the test.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Launch Date for Electric Hybrid Bus Service

The same version of the car was launched in Pakistan last year and Pakistani buyers continue to place orders for it, making it the top-selling sedan in the country.

This is an important cause for concern and the authorities should consider ensuring safety regulations because the build quality of the Yaris obviously has a lot to be desired on this front.