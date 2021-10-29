VC Women University Swabi Served Show-Cause Notice in Embezzlement Case

The Senate of the Women University Swabi has served a show-cause notice to Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, over the alleged embezzlements in the varsity.

The Senate made this decision after a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shah Farman, who is also the chancellor of the university.

The meeting discussed the inquiry report compiled by the Governor’s Inspection Team (GIT) against Dr. Shahana and decided to provide her a chance to defend her position.

The participants also decided to unban appoints of permanent employees at the university and approved the constitution of a scrutiny committee in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor showed concerns over alleged irregularities in public sector universities.

“The future of the younger generation hinges on the universities,” the governor said, adding that such incidents leave a bad impression on students.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Shahana was sent on forced leave following the allegations of corruption, favoritism in recruitment, and misuse of power.

However, the VC of the Women University Swabi moved to the court and got her forced leave ended.

However, the GIT continued its inquiry and submitted the report to the Senate of the varsity on Thursday, which was later presented before the governor as well.