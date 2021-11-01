Al-Haj to Start Delivering Locally Assembled Proton Saga Within Days

Business finally seems to be picking up for Al-Haj Automotive as a recent report by a reliable industry source suggests that the company will start delivering locally assembled Proton Saga units to customers in mid-November.

The company began assembling the Proton Saga locally over two weeks ago and its first locally assembled unit was revealed to the public at the inauguration ceremony of the Al-Haj Proton’s local assembly plant.

It was also recently learned that the automaker has received the final consignment of Completely Built-Up Proton X70 SUVs, and will begin importing the Completely Knocked Down kits for the SUV by December to begin assembling them locally.

About Proton Saga

The Proton Saga is an A-segment mini-sedan that does not have any direct competitors in the Pakistani market because of its unique classification. However, it can be compared to B-segment sedans such as the Changan Alsvin, the Toyota Yaris, and the Honda City.

The vehicle is offered in three variants: Standard Manual, Standard Auto, and Premium Auto. They all come with one engine option, a 1.3-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the power is sent to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The Saga is a well-equipped vehicle that has features such as dual front airbags, ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors, a 7-inch Smart Infotainment System, fog lamps, an anti-lock braking system, DRLs, stability control, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera among other basic features.

The Proton Saga is a fairly appealing option in the car market because of its price point that starts from Rs. 1.925 million and goes up to Rs. 2.425 million. As the cheapest sedan in Pakistan that offers decent technology, comfort, and performance, the Saga is a strong value-for-money vehicle in the sedan segment of the local car market.