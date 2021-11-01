Kia Stonic’s Launch Gets Delayed

The ongoing supply chain crisis and parts shortage has become a thorn in the side of all automakers, causing delivery delays and other operational problems for car companies across Pakistan.

As per a recent report from the industry sources, the launch of Kia Stonic has been delayed due to a shortage of the Complete Knocked-Down (CKD) component and a possible revision in the price of the vehicle. Sources say that the Stonic will be launched during the first half of November 2021, but no such news has been shared by the company itself as of yet.

Originally, the Kia Stonic was intended to be launched by the mid or end of October 2021. Sources stated previously that the locally assembled units had begun making their way into the authorized dealerships. However, due to the ongoing supply chain issue, the assembly had to be placed on hold, which negatively impacted the availability of units.

The Stonic has been a highly anticipated new arrival in the Pakistani market that, as per speculations from the experts, will increase the competition against the likes of Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra even further. The speculations stem from reports that the vehicle will likely be priced between Rs. 3.5 million and Rs. 4 million.

The subcompact crossover SUV segment of Pakistan is expected to become even busier, as vehicles such as DFSK Glory 500, Proton X50, Chery Tiggo 4, and GAC GS3 are also expected to be launched in Pakistan soon. That considered, the demand for compact and subcompact sedans will likely shrink in Pakistan in the future.