Atlas Honda Announces 7th Price Hike of 2021

Posted 6 hours ago by Waleed Shah

Atlas Honda has announced another price hike for its motorbikes for the seventh time this year and as always, sans an explanation in the official notification. The prices have been elevated up to Rs. 6,500 and are effective as of 1 November 2021.

The following are the new prices of all the Atlas Honda motorcycles:

Motorbike Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.)
CD 70 90,900 94,900 4,000
CD  70 Dream 97,500 101,500 4,000
Honda Pridor 125,500 130,500 5,000
CG 125 147,500 152,500 5,000
CG 125 SE 177,000 182,000 5,000
CB 125 F 212,000 218,500 6,500
CB 150 F 267,000 273,500 6,500
CB 150 F SE 271,000 277,500 6,500
Atlas Honda has made a habit of increasing the prices of its motorbikes without issuing any logical explanations other than the fluctuation in the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.

The prices of these motorcycles had been increasing regardless of the value of the rupee (PKR) against the dollar (USD). When the value of the USD in Pakistan was around Rs. 151 in mid-2021, all the motorcycle manufacturers, including Atlas Honda, increased the prices of their motorbikes.

Atlas Honda has localized most parts of its motorcycles but continues to increase their prices. Its motorcycles have also remained mostly unchanged for several years, which renders such huge price hikes questionable.

The government should take this as a cue to intervene and fix the prices as it had planned to do for carmakers a few months ago.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.
  • Plz take price of CD 70 to 99999999900000 Rs for kachra bikes,it’s better to buy Chinese bikes after all Chinese cars are taking over car market from Honda, Suzuki and Toyota.

  • I was just gonna buy honda 70 tomorrow, but a bike experienced told me that the quality of Chinese and honda are almost same , then why to pay 20000 extra on 70cc for just buying a brand name honda
    Changed my plan , now will go for Chinese bike

