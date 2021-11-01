Atlas Honda Announces 7th Price Hike of 2021

Atlas Honda has announced another price hike for its motorbikes for the seventh time this year and as always, sans an explanation in the official notification. The prices have been elevated up to Rs. 6,500 and are effective as of 1 November 2021.
The following are the new prices of all the Atlas Honda motorcycles:
|Motorbike
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Price Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|90,900
|94,900
|4,000
|CD 70 Dream
|97,500
|101,500
|4,000
|Honda Pridor
|125,500
|130,500
|5,000
|CG 125
|147,500
|152,500
|5,000
|CG 125 SE
|177,000
|182,000
|5,000
|CB 125 F
|212,000
|218,500
|6,500
|CB 150 F
|267,000
|273,500
|6,500
|CB 150 F SE
|271,000
|277,500
|6,500
Atlas Honda has made a habit of increasing the prices of its motorbikes without issuing any logical explanations other than the fluctuation in the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.
The prices of these motorcycles had been increasing regardless of the value of the rupee (PKR) against the dollar (USD). When the value of the USD in Pakistan was around Rs. 151 in mid-2021, all the motorcycle manufacturers, including Atlas Honda, increased the prices of their motorbikes.
Atlas Honda has localized most parts of its motorcycles but continues to increase their prices. Its motorcycles have also remained mostly unchanged for several years, which renders such huge price hikes questionable.
The government should take this as a cue to intervene and fix the prices as it had planned to do for carmakers a few months ago.
Plz take price of CD 70 to 99999999900000 Rs for kachra bikes,it’s better to buy Chinese bikes after all Chinese cars are taking over car market from Honda, Suzuki and Toyota.
Shameful to Atlas Honda Pakistan
Now people should boycott Honda atlas Bikes for 6 months at least.
I was just gonna buy honda 70 tomorrow, but a bike experienced told me that the quality of Chinese and honda are almost same , then why to pay 20000 extra on 70cc for just buying a brand name honda
Changed my plan , now will go for Chinese bike