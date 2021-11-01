Rawalpindi’s Coronavirus Positivity Ratio Drops to Zero

Coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at zero percent in Rawalpindi district on Sunday after no case tested positive in the last twenty-four hours.

Divisional surveillance officer, Dr. Waqar Ahmed, informed that with the untiring efforts of the government, no new coronavirus case was detected in the district.

He revealed that during the four waves of the pandemic in Rawalpindi, 38,985 coronavirus cases were recorded in the district while 1,578 people lost their lives to the virus.

“37,661 were discharged after recovery with 34,681 from Rawalpindi and 2980 out of the district,” he added.

Besides, he said that the first wave of coronavirus pandemic from 20 March to 20 August 2020, 6,043 positive virus cases were detected in Rawalpindi out of which 281 lost their lives to it.

In the second wave from September 2020 to 20 March 2021, 10,820 positive virus cases were detected out of which 462 people died.

Then during the third wave from 20 April to 20 August 2021, 15,495 positive cases were detected out of which 357 people lost their life battle facing the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, during the fourth wave from 20 September 2021 to date 3,629 virus cases were detected in Rawalpindi district and 99 people succumbed to it.