UAE to Grant Golden Visas to Frontline Heroes and Their Families

The United Arab Emirates is granting Golden Visas to “frontline heroes”, their families, and distinguished individuals who protected the country and its people during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, families of the frontline workers who lost their lives to coronavirus will also be eligible for the golden visas.

The move will enhance stability for frontline workers, their families and reinforce UAE’s commitment to upholding a strong first line of defense to the distinguished individuals.

Besides, all medical practitioners licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply from July 2021 to September 2022 for the Golden Visa.

They can apply by visiting the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

The submitted applications will be reviewed by relevant departments concerned with long-term residence pleas before issuing them visas.