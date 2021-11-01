Zong Makes Google Maps Free for All Zong Customers

Zong has joined hands with Google for an industry-first partnership to make Google Maps free to use for Zong subscribers nationwide.

Advertisement

The partnership makes Zong the first and only cellular company in Pakistan to provide free Google Maps to its subscribers. This means that Zong users, regardless of their data subscription status, can now use Google Maps without hassle and without any data.

Living its promise of ‘Let’s Get Digital’, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services leader partnership with Google Maps accentuates the company’s vision to lead digital innovation and power the digital lifestyle of its customers.

Zong 4G has become a prolific tool in bringing digitalization, novelty, and technical advancement in Pakistan’s telecom history. The company has been working relentlessly towards digitalization to create a Digital Pakistan.

Google Maps is the world’s largest and most comprehensive real-time navigation and directions platform that does a lot more than just find you the right address.

From live directions for driving, walking, biking, or public transport to real-time traffic updates, Google Maps is one of the most used navigation apps around the world. Customers will be able to access all features of the application free of charge.

Advertisement

“Serving our users in more innovative ways has been our core focus at Zong since our very beginning,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

“Our latest partnership with Google will help Zong deliver on its promise of empowering our customers to experience the digital lifestyle to the fullest. We know that our subscribers depend a lot on Google Maps in their everyday lives so we’ve made it free to use for them,” the spokesperson added.

Zong 4G is leading the digital partner for the Pakistani youth and is leading Pakistan to a new era of connectivity and opportunities. Being a customer-centric company offering innovative solutions and services, Zong is leaving no stone unturned to address the needs of the digitally savvy generation.

With 14,000+ 4G towers and the best data and value-added services, Zong 4G proves to be the network of choice for millions of young people.