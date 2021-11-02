Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teardown Video Shows What’s Inside

It’s only been a week since the Redmi Note 11 series launched and as per tradition we already have a teardown for the phones. Redmi’s official account on Weibo has shared a short teardown video for Note 11 Pro+ which shows the hardware found inside.

This is also the first time we are seeing a Pro+ device from Redmi, a page taken from Huawei’s book.

The video doesn’t show the disassembly process in detail but does give a quick look at what’s inside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. It starts off by removing the back panel and the first thing we are shown is the phone’s main camera setup. The humongous 108MP camera lens can be seen beside the smaller 8MP and 2MP shooters.

After that, the selfie camera is removed from the phone before the video shows off the JBL stereo speakers from the inside. It also shows the X-Axis linear motor for vibration, the dual battery setup to enable fast charging, and more. The final shot shows all of the phone’s hardware taken apart including the liquid cooling chamber, the motherboard, etc.

The phone appears to have red rubber rings around several parts to protect it from water damage even though it doesn’t have an official IP rating.

Check out the video above for more details.