Samsung Galaxy S22’s Design Leaked by Former Employee

Samsung Galaxy S22 may look exactly like the Galaxy S21 if the latest leak is to be believed. The leak was sourced from a former Samsung employee who has just shared design details for the Galaxy S22 as well as the Galaxy S22+.

Renders for the leaked designs were created in collaboration with LetsGoDigital and shared on the ex Samsung employee’s YouTube channel Super Roader. The back of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ looks exactly like the Galaxy S21 and S21+. However, the display appears to have smaller bezels and a thinner frame, giving it an almost full-screen look.

The display also appears to be more flat compared to the previous generations with no curves around the edges. These displays are excepted to be brighter than the Galaxy S21 family. Further, we can also see an Android 12 like UI on the screen, but since it is a Samsung phone, it is unlikely to come with a stock Android look.

This design is quite different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s design we saw in earlier leaks. The Ultra model is expected to come with a P-shaped main camera, symmetrical dimensions, and an S Pen slot, just like a Galaxy Note phone. Some reports even claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called the Note 22 Ultra instead.