Petroleum Dealers Call Off Their Strike

Petroleum dealers called off their strike after a successful meeting with the Ministry of Energy on increasing the dealer’s margin from 2 percent to 6 percent.

Advertisement

The meeting ended with the conclusion that the Ministry of Energy will send a summary containing the necessary changes of the dealer’s margin to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

ALSO READ PIA to Procure Socks and Ties for Employees Through Bidding

Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, was also a part of the meeting that led to the abandonment of the strike.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealer Association further announced that the strike had been postponed till November 17, and if the government fails to fulfill the promises, the strike will commence on November 17.

ALSO READ Govt Scrambles to Secure LNG Cargoes to Avoid Shortfall

On Tuesday, the dealers had threatened to close down fuel stations on November 5 if the authorities did not increase the petrol dealers’ margin to 6 percent.