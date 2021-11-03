Savyour and foodpanda Join Hands to Make Food and Grocery More Affordable  

Savyour, Pakistan’s first cashback app, has partnered with leading food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, to allow their users across Pakistan to save money in the form of cashback from every order they place.

Advertisement

As a fast-growing cashback platform, Savyour provides online shoppers the opportunity to earn cashback on hundreds of local brands across multiple categories.

Through this partnership, Savyour users will be able to maximize their savings by earning cashback on top of ongoing deals, discounts, and bank promotions running on foodpanda’s platform.

Furthermore, they will gain access to foodpanda’s overall base of over 20,000 restaurants, pandamart, home chefs, and shops.

The cashback would be applicable on orders that are paid online as well as cash on delivery. foodpanda will benefit by utilizing a local marketing platform that is performance-driven, and tap into Savyour’s rapidly growing user base to drive incremental reach.

“At Savyour, our goal is to make commerce more rewarding for consumers as well as merchants. We are working hard to bring quality brands and platforms to Savyour so that we can provide value to our consumers and help them save as they shop in these times of high inflation,” stated Umair Gadit, CEO and Co-founder, Savyour.

Advertisement

He added, “By partnering with foodpanda and pandamart, the market leaders of quick commerce, we are offering users the opportunity to save a chunk of their food and grocery bills, which they would have spent anyway.”

“This partnership would also allow Savyour to work with foodpanda to promote not just local eateries, but also home chefs. The possibilities are endless, and we are excited to see where this collaboration takes us!” said Umair.

Sharing his thoughts about this partnership, Nauman Sikandar, CEO, foodpanda Pakistan, said, “It is a very exciting time for e-commerce and q-commerce in Pakistan. There has been a significant shift in consumers’ behaviors and preferences, and we have been constantly evolving to cater to these changes.”

He added, “Partnering with players who share the same values and drive as us is one way we want to accelerate digital growth in the country. We also want to provide online shoppers with more incentives.”

“Under this partnership, we will be working with Savyour to bring the best user experience for both platforms and create growth opportunities for thousands of businesses.”