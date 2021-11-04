After Onboarding 1000+ Pakistani SMEs on Alibaba.com, Trademor Now Also Helps You Sell on Amazon

With a mission to enhance technology adoption amongst Pakistani SMEs, Trademor was founded in 2017 and works as a channel partner, providing sales and after-sales services to help businesses achieve long-term growth on Alibaba.com.

Recently, Trademor was given the Top Channel Partner Award by Alibaba.com. Currently, Trademor has over 600 Pakistani SMEs on board, boasting 65%+ client success rate in the first year and over a 70% client renewal rate, which is one of the highest amongst any channel partner globally.

Trademor has offices in 5 cities of Pakistan, with a significant presence in Pakistan’s industrial hubs, which offers the perfect opportunity to offer training and ongoing support to SMEs for accessing global customers through marketplaces like Alibaba.com and Amazon.

Skills & Tools for Sustainable Growth

As a channel partner of Alibaba, Trademor offers businesses the services, skills, and tools for sustainable growth . In Pakistan, exporters face a number of challenges, ranging from lack of awareness about online selling to payment gateways, marketing, and customer service, just to name a few.

From building an Alibaba storefront to maintaining and promoting it, Trademor makes the seller’s journey seamless by offering an end-to-end solution. Trademor plays a vital role in enhancing the skills and learning of SMEs to enable them to use the Alibaba and Amazon platforms efficiently and access all the features, resulting in increased profits.

Value-Added Services

To date, Trademor has onboarded 1,000+ SMEs on Alibaba.com from Pakistan. In addition to learning opportunities , Trademor offers them after-sales Value Added Services, consisting of elements related to mini-site and product listing.

These services range from creative and robust mini-site designs; up-to-date templates; custom designs and mobile-optimized websites, along with product listing best practices and strategies to enhance brand reputation and increase reach and conversions.

Launch & Grow a Business on Amazon

In addition to offering services related to Alibaba.com, Trademor also offers business owners and exporters the opportunity to launch a business on Amazon, starting from an advanced 3-month Amazon Private Label Launch course and extending to one-on-one coaching and real-time support to successfully run an Amazon store.

Trademor received the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity scale-up grant , which is playing a pivotal role in supporting the company’s mission of putting Pakistani SMEs on the world map.

Staying true to its motto, ‘Your Partner in Growth’, Trademor works with sellers consistently to enable their success on online marketplaces and to help them make and sell value-added products, ultimately enhancing recognition for ‘Made in Pakistan’ brands.

This in turn has a domino effect towards increased economic development, an inflow of foreign exchange, job creation, and improved livelihoods.