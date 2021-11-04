Here are the Official Specs and Features of Kia Stonic

The Kia Stonic has not been launched officially yet but its official details have already been revealed, and it will be launched in Pakistan in two variants — the EX and the EX+, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

Advertisement

Both the variants will have slightly distinguishable cosmetic details such as headlight designs, front grille material, and wheel design and size, while only the EX+ will get roof racks and rear LED combination lamps as additional components.

ALSO READ National Highway Police Bans Vehicles With Fancy Number Plates from Motorway

The EX and the EX+ will be offered with the same powertrain — a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The power is sent to only the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox in both variants.

The Stonic is also well-equipped with the following safety and convenience features:

Six airbags

Hill-start assist

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

ABS brakes

ISO fix child seat anchor points

Steering controls (phone call, MID, audio, voice recognition)

An 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth Connectivity

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Auto Light Control

Smart Entry and Push Start (EX+ only)

Parking Sensors (EX+ only)

Cruise Control (EX+ only)

Manual Speed Limit Assist (EX+ only)

Rear View Camera (EX+ only)

Sunroof (EX+ only)

Photo Courtesy: Pakwheels.com

ALSO READ Toyota IMC CEO Hints at an Impending Car Price Hike

Kia is yet to announce the price and the launch date of the Stonic. However, considering the overall popularity of SUVs in Pakistan and the Stonic’s amazing list of features and amenities, it is likely to be a massive hit in the local car market.