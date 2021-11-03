National Highway Police Bans Vehicles With Fancy Number Plates from Motorway

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a campaign against unauthorized number plates on vehicles. It stated in an official update that vehicles with unauthorized number plates will not be allowed to traverse the motorway.

The decision has been issued to encourage the use of standardized number plates and to allow the authorities to ensure safety and security on the motorway.

The campaign is also intended to curb the practice of masking the registration statuses of unauthorized vehicles. Cosmetic number plates obstruct the identification of such vehicles, and authorized number plates enable the authorities to track suspicious vehicles and take action against their owners.

The NHMP also agreed on Monday that it will increase fines for traffic violations on the motorway through appropriate amendments. A report highlighted that the highway fines have been stagnant for the last 25 to 30 years and that it is necessary to revise them to prevent traffic violations in the area.

The current penalty for offenses related to drivers’ licenses is a fine of up to Rs. 1000 or imprisonment for up to six months, and has been extended by up to Rs. 5000 or two years respectively. Likewise, the existing penalty for over-speeding is a fine of Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000 or imprisonment of up to one month, which has been increased by Rs. 2500 to Rs. 5000 or five months respectively.