HosterPK Pvt. Ltd. to be Dissolved and Split into Two Companies

After two and a half years of a merger, HosterPK and HostNext Technologies have decided to amicably dissolve HosterPK PVT LTD. The companies will continue to function as two separate entities, independent of each other.

The decision was made considering the best interest of both companies’ clients in order to provide uninterrupted quality of services to them. Accordingly, HosterPK PVT LTD is being separated into two entities, namely HPK PVT LTD and HostNext Technologies.

Under the domain name hosterpk.com, Israr-ul-Haq will conduct all business operations related to HPK PVT LTD while Sohail Asif will be responsible for overseeing all business related to HostNext Technologies under the domain hostnext.com.

Starting November 10th, 2021, both companies will be considered as separate entities and continue to provide the best possible hosting services to their respective clients. During this complicated phase, the two companies have done their best to ensure seamless facilities.

In case the customers have more than one hosting domain with the companies, it is possible that one of the domains is associated with one company while the other is with the second company. In such a case, both new companies will ensure that no problems arise for the clients from respective hosting providers.

After the dissolution, both companies will post new helpline numbers on their respective websites through which the customers can contact them. Moreover, both companies will have new bank accounts for all transactions.

No new order will be taken by either company during the period of 7th November to 10th November 2021. However, technical support will be provided round-the-clock by both companies.

After the split, HPK PVT LTD’s new office address will be: Off # 208, 2nd Floor, Evacuee Trust Complex, Agha Khan Road F-5/1 Islamabad while HostNext Technologies will continue to use the previous company address that is, LG # 2-3, Plaza # 117, Civic Center, Bahria Town Phase 4 Islamabad.

In case of any queries regarding domains or hosting services, you can reach out at [email protected] until 10th November 2021. After the split, customers can reach out to respective companies’ support accounts: for HPK PVT LTD, [email protected], and for HostNext Technologies, [email protected]