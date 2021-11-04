KP Cabinet Cancels Screening Test for Civil Service Examination

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has permitted over 33,000 candidates to take the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination after nullifying the screening test that was conducted for the provincial civil service examination earlier this year.

The development came yesterday based on the demands of the applicants, according to the government.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the Cabinet that was attended by ministers, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, and the administrative secretaries.

Ministers Kamran Khan Bangash and Arshad Ayub Khan informed the press after the meeting that the issue of the screening tests for the PMS examination was discussed, and the majority of the 33,400 candidates do not want to be judged solely on the basis of a screening test.

The Cabinet has decided to nullify the screening test results and has instructed the Khyber Pakistan Public Service Commission to allow all the candidates to take the PMS examination.