Punjab Becomes the First Province to Vaccinate 50% of Its Population Against COVID-19

Posted 7 mins ago by Rizvi Syed

Punjab has become the first province to have administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of its eligible population, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, revealed this on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that 52 percent eligible population of the province has received at least one dose of the COVID-19.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) follows with 48%, Sind 40%, and Balochistan at 17%.”

He revealed that 87 percent population of Islamabad has received at least one dose of the vaccine, followed by 59% percent in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and 54 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Overall, the national average of vaccinated people has reached 48 percent, he added.

On 30 October, the minister said that 40 million Pakistanis had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In a Twitter post, Asad said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year-end target for 2021 was 7 crore people to be vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crores are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rizvi Syed
