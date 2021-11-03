Prime Minister Imran Khan to Announce Historic Relief Package Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a historic relief package today (Wednesday) amid rising food prices in the country.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, stated this while addressing a news conference on Tuesday.

“Prime minister will address the nation on Wednesday to take them into confidence over the prevailing economic situation in the country,” he said.

Apprising media of the decisions taken during the weekly federal cabinet’s meeting presided over by the prime minister, Chaudhry said that the ‘mega relief package’ will be part of the government’s poverty alleviation ‘Ehsaas’ program.

The minister maintained that the relief package would benefit around 53 percent of the country’s population.

Fawad Chaudhry also criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh for carrying out a rally against the rising inflation. Fawad said that the Sindh government should focus on improving governance instead of holding rallies against the federal government.

He also blamed the Sindh government for the increase in flour prices, saying the price hiked because the provincial government delayed the release of wheat.

“Next time, I will ask Bilawal [PPP Chairman] to stage protest outside the CM House in Karachi so that it could be ascertained as to who is responsible for inflation,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Fawad said that the details of the agreement with the ‘proscribed’ organization were not discussed in the federal cabinet meeting.

“Details of agreement with TLP were not discussed in the cabinet meeting, and only Shah Mahmood Qureshi [Foreign Minister] can comment on this matter,” he said.