Man Allegedly Killed for Filming PPP-backed Houbara Bustard Poaching

A man who captured and posted a video of a foreign guest hunting houbara bustard in Thatta was found dead inside a farmhouse in Malir, Karachi, yesterday.

Nazim Sajawal Jokhio’s body was recovered from Memon Goth in Malir and taken for a postmortem examination.

The deceased’s family has accused PPP MPA and lawmaker, Jam Awais, of his murder. It claims that Awais had called Jhokio at his home and tortured him to death. A murder case has been registered against Awais, Niaz Salar, and certain others.

Meanwhile, the provincial Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, has also taken notice of the incident and has called on the concerned authorities to ensure that justice is served.

Jhokio had stopped a vehicle with a foreign registration number plate a few days ago and asked the passengers, who appeared to be Arab tourists, their purpose for blocking the road. The situation escalated into a verbal altercation and the youngster filmed the entire incident and posted it on social media from where it went viral.

Locally called tiloor, the Houbara bustard is an endangered bird that is threatened with global extinction. It migrates from Central Asia to Pakistan in the winter, and hunting it is banned in the country.