One Network and Mastercard to Develop an App for Toll Tax Payment in Pakistan

One Network (PVT.) LTD and Mastercard Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop an application that will allow motorists to pay toll taxes digitally with convenience.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, and the announcement about the partnership was made by the Federal Board of Investment at the event.

The partnership is intended to integrate One Network’s smartphone application with Mastercard’s digital payment system. The app will allow travelers to pay toll taxes, top-up their M-tag accounts via debit and credit cards, and check their remaining balance as well.

A spokesperson told the media that “cash payments are becoming incredibly cumbersome on the motorways. The exit points are becoming incredibly crowded these days, causing the motorists to wait in queues for several minutes for their turn”.

“The app will likely resolve this issue by smoothening out the process of payment, allowing the motorists to hurry along and avoiding the troubles of waiting in long queues for the paths to clear,” he added.

The spokesperson also highlighted that the facility will also allow for better documentation of the revenue and will allow customers to make payments on a small and short-term loan basis as well.

Representatives of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) also attended the event, and the spokesperson said that the FWO and One Network both have a complete service network on the motorways that they aim to optimize it in order to facilitate commuters.