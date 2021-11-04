PCB Announces Schedule for Home Series Against West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the schedule of the home series against West Indies.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions will tour Pakistan for three T20Is, and as many One-Day International (ODIs) in December, the cricket board said in a Twitter post.

The three T20Is will be played on 13, 14, and 16 December while the ODI series will be played on 18, 20, and 22 December. All matches will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs West Indies Schedule

Date Match Venue 13 December 2021 1st T20 National Stadium, Karachi 14 December 2021 2nd T20 National Stadium, Karachi 16 December 2021 3rd T20 National Stadium, Karachi 18 December 2021 1st ODI National Stadium, Karachi 20 December 2021 2nd ODI National Stadium, Karachi 22 December 2021 3rd ODI National Stadium, Karachi

Note that the West Indies women’s cricket team is already in Pakistan for ODIs to be played in Karachi on 8, 11, and 14 November, following which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from 21 November to 5 December.