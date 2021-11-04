Advertisement

Shahid Afridi Issues Clarification About His Daughter’s Social Media Accounts

Posted 5 mins ago by Rizvi Syed
Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, has said that his daughters do not have any presence on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi said that none of his daughters have social media accounts.

“I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts; please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters,” Afridi said on Twitter.

He also attached a screenshot of a fake Twitter account created in the name of his daughter, Ansha Afridi. The clarification was due as several social media accounts and pages had been created in Ansha’s name over the past week.

Born on 3rd December 2005, Ansha is Afridi’s second child after Aqsa Afridi, who is going to be engaged to Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ansha is very active in social work and is often spotted alongside his father in welfare works.

Rizvi Syed
