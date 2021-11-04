US Futsal Team to Tour Pakistan in December

FA delegation of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation led by Chairman Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association, Chaudhry Saleem Zia, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI, to discuss the promotion of futsal.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, former President, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Executive Member ICCI, Adnan Malik, Secretary General Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, Asia Aslam, President (Women’s Wing) Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association and Moin ud Din, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Soccer Futsal Association, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir about the Pak-US Futsal series. They informed that the USA’s Futsal team would visit Pakistan from December 1 to 7, 2021 to play a three-match series, one each at Islamabad, Lahore, and Sargodha.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, assured the delegation of his full support to make the series successful. He appointed Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President, ICCI as Coordinator. He vowed that ICCI would continue to play its positive role in the promotion of sports activities.