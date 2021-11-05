IHC Bans Construction Activities at Margalla Hills

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restricted all kinds of construction activities on Margalla Hills.

While hearing a petition against the illegal construction of commercial buildings on the scenic hills, the high court asked the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure implementation of the order.

“Both departments will be responsible for the violation of the orders,” it added.

During the hearing, Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minallah, questioned why CDA had made agreements with private companies and allowed them to pay rent to the Farms Directorate.

“How can land, owned by the government, be claimed by the Farms Directorate? It’s unconstitutional.”

The CDA counsel apprised the court that the directorate had not just claimed the land where hotels were built, but also 8,400 acres of the Margalla Hills.

Consequently, Justice Minallah issued notices to the Farms Directorate and CDA. The court also summoned the Attorney General to seek his assistance in the matter and adjourned the hearing till 9 November.

Earlier in September, the court had directed all government entities, including the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy, to remove all encroachments in the Margalla Hills National Park.

In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the Islamabad wildlife department to declare a special zone in the Margalla Hills as a leopard preservation area.