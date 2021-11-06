Civil Aviation Authority Allows International Flights at Full Capacity From Next Week

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed international flight operations at full capacity from 10 November following the directives issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Government of Pakistan is pleased to allow 100 percent international passenger flight operations to and from all airports with effect from November 10, 2021, at 0001 PST,” said the notice issued by CAA’s air transport department.

NCOC announced on Wednesday that inbound air travel would now be open at 100 percent capacity after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

NCOC also stated that all passengers aged six years and above, locals, or foreigners must have a negative PCR test report undertaken within 72 hours before boarding a flight for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at the airport for all inbound travelers has been abolished excluding the passengers traveling through a direct flight from category ‘C’ and high-risk countries.

The high-risk countries are:

Afghanistan Ethiopia Germany Iran Philippines Russia

Inbound travel to Pakistan is still banned from Category C countries unless NCOC’s exemption committee issues special authorization.

Category C countries are: