Google Pixel 6 Pro is a Solidly Built Phone [Video]

A few weeks after release, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has finally made rounds at the renowned JerryRigEverything’s durability test. YouTuber Zack Nelson has verified that the Pixel 6 Pro can withstand severe punishment and survive.

One good thing about the large camera visor on the back is that it keeps the phone from rocking on a flat surface. The curved edges of this visor are made out of plastic so they don’t get scratched as easily as the glass on the main camera.

The sides of the phone are made from metal, a step up from last year’s plastic. The top of the phone, however, is still plastic, likely to allow for 5G communication through the antennas. As for the screen, it scratches at a level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7, despite Gorilla Glass Victus.

One downside to the display is that it does not recover from dead pixels killed by a naked flame, while most other phones do. In fact, some phones, including the iPhone 13, don’t even take damage even after being exposed to a flame for over a minute. This is barely applicable in a real-life scenario but still worth mentioning.

The most notable part of the durability test was the bend test. Despite the large camera bump dividing the phone into different parts, the phone remains rigid like a solid brick when bent. There is a slight flex while trying to snap the phone, but that is about it.

The Pixel 6 Pro is easily among the top phones of 2021 in terms of durability. Check out the video below for more details.

