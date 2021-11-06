OnePlus Plans to Launch Another Limited Edition Phone Soon

The OnePlus 8 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a neat limited edition phone that is a must have for all Cyberpunk fans. Now the Chinese brand is teasing another limited edition phone, but this time with a retro theme and something to do with fruits apparently.

Something you definitely won't roll your eyes at is coming soon… Stay tuned 😏 pic.twitter.com/tkegwYwlU5 — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) November 4, 2021

The teaser from OnePlus is as vague as ever, but according to rumors, the new limited edition phone will be inspired by the classic retro game Pac-Man. In Pac-Man eating up a fruit gives you bonus powers which is actually in line with OnePlus’s latest teasers.

OnePlus is going to be launching a new Limited Edition. The retro graphics on the note are probably a clue – but I'm hoping the phone doesn't come with Android Cupcake. @OnePlus_UK pic.twitter.com/xxB0G9Y7ap — Chris Hall (@christhall) November 4, 2021

Reputable tipster Max Jambor who has a solid track record on OnePlus’s upcoming phones has a few things to say as well. He says this limited edition phone will be the OnePlus Nord 2 with a visual makeover and a few updates under the hood. He believes that the Snapdragon 778G found on the original model will be replaced by the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Additionally, as with all of OnePlus’s limited edition phones, this one should also come with Pac-Man-themed accessories and a special retail box.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but seeing as the teaser campaign has already started, we can expect to see the new OnePlus limited edition phone this month. More information is going to surface over the coming weeks so stay tuned.