Education Officer in Okara Suspended for Forcing Students to Clean Gutters

The Chief Education Officer of Okara, Naheed Wasif, suspended the Assistant Education Officer of the district on Monday after a video of public school students cleaning gutters went viral on social media.

The video showed two young boys, wearing school uniforms, standing by a gutter. A man, later identified as the Assistant Education Officer, Samiullah, shouts from behind, and they resume clearing the garbage from the sewerage.

As soon as the video went viral, the authorities suspended and arrested the Assistant Education Officer. The Chief Education Officer said that an inquiry had been launched against him.

Naheed Wasif said that she was horrified by the video. “We can’t let anyone exploit students like that,” she added.

On the other hand, the parents of the students have appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take action against such officers who misuse their positions.