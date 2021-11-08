Shaukat Tarin Talks About Govt’s Resolve to Uplift Living Standards of People

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has said that the government is determined to uplift the living standards of people and ready to provide necessary support and resources to Punjab.

Advertisement

The advisor on Monday held a meeting with the Finance Minister of Punjab, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, at the Finance Division. Secretary Finance Division, Finance Secretary Punjab, and senior officers participated in the meeting.

ALSO READ Govt to Auction Nawaz Sharif’s Properties in Lahore This Month

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Punjab Finance Minister discussed various aspects of promoting progress and prosperity in ex-FATA districts and allocation of 3% provincial share to a divisible pool for carrying out development initiatives in ex-FATA districts.

Punjab Finance Minister, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, apprised that the Punjab government is ready to play its role and contribute to the development of ex-FATA districts with a clear perspective of the actual amount of share for Punjab province.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, emphasized that a meeting of the subgroup of NFC may be convened to discuss and settle the issue of allocation of 3% provincial share at the priority.

ALSO READ FBR Organizes AML/CFT Training Sessions for DNFBPs

Later, Punjab Finance Minister, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, gave a detailed presentation on various reforms and initiatives being carried out in the province for the welfare of people and good governance.

Advertisement

He appreciated the federal government for providing all-out support and requested the federal government to play its role in solving various financial issues being faced by the Punjab government.