FBR Organizes AML/CFT Training Sessions for DNFBPs

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), organized outreach and capacity-building sessions for Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) to ensure AML/CFT compliance in Karachi.

The representatives from the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) were the key-note speakers in the training sessions. The participants included real estate agents, jewelers, accountants, and lawyers.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, DG DNFBPs, stressed the need to combat money laundering in its all forms and manifestations. He apprised the participants of the measures taken by FBR to facilitate the DNFBPs and help build their understanding through various activities, including webinars, guidance documents, and face-to-face training sessions.

DG DNFBPs further emphasized that while the FATF actions on DNFBPs have largely been addressed, FBR, as the AML/CFT regulatory authority, would continue supervising the DNFBPs for implementation of the AML/CFT regime so that the money generated through crimes cannot be concealed in real estate and gold or precious stones. The sessions were warmly appreciated and generously acknowledged by all the participants.