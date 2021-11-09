All You Need to Know About Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Fully-Funded Ph.D. Program

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has invited applications under the Hong Kong Ph.D. Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS).

Established by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council (RGC) in 2009, the HKPFS aims to attract the most talented students in the world to pursue their Ph.D. programs in Hong Kong’s top universities.

Here is all you need to know about CUHK’s Ph.D. scholarship program.

About the Institute

Founded in 1963, CUHK is a forward-looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity.

CUHK is Hong Kong’s top-ranked university, according to the Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021. It is ranked at 7th place in Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Ranking (AUR) 2021. It is placed at 39th position in the QS World University Ranking (WUR) 2021.

Currently, the enrolment of postgraduate students in CUHK stands at 13,000, which includes non-local students coming from over 50 different countries all over the world as well.

There are 8 faculties at CUHK; arts, business administration, education, engineering, law, medicine, science, and social science. These eight faculties offer more than 220 postgraduate programs.

About the Ph.D. Scholarship Program

CUHK offers the recipients of HKPFS a tuition fee waiver for their whole normative study period, which is three years in this case.

They receive $5,130 for lodging in the first year of study and $2565 in the subsequent years within the normative study period. They also get on-campus accommodation during the normative study period.

The on-campus hostel fee will be waived completely in the first year of study.

Besides, they also receive a conference travel allowance of $1,730 each year for their whole normative study period.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are seeking admission as new full-time Ph.D. students in Hong Kong universities funded by the University Grants Committee (UGC), irrespective of their country of origin, prior work experience, and ethnic background, are eligible to apply.

In addition to this requirement, applicants must also meet three other requirements; general requirements, English language requirements, program-specific admissions requirements.

General Requirements

To receive a fellowship under the HKPFS at CUHK, applicants must:

Possess an MS/MPhil degree obtained from a recognized university

Possess a second-class BS degree obtained from a recognized university

English Language Requirements

To receive a fellowship under the HKPFS at CUHK, the applicant must achieve the following scores of the English language tests recognized by the institute.

TOEFL: 550 (Paper-based)/79 (Internet-based)

IELTS (Academic): 6.5

GMAT: Band 21 (Verbal)

Program-Specific Admissions Requirements

Besides general requirements and English language requirements, some CUHK may require additional requirements for admission. Therefore, applicants are advised to thoroughly read the admission requirements of all programs.

Documents Required

Before applying for the HKPFS, applicants must make sure they have the following documents:

Copies of certificates of academic and professional qualifications

Copies of official transcripts and grading schemes of all tertiary level studies

Proof of English language proficiency

A copy of national identity card

Recommendation letters from 2 references

Other materials as required by specific programs

How to Apply

After completing the required documents, applicants can apply for the HKPFS at the CUHK’s Online Application System for Postgraduate Program.

Selection Criteria

Selection panels of the CUHK will finalize the recipients of HKPFS on the basis of the following factors:

Academic excellence

Research ability and/or potential

Communication and interpersonal skills

Leadership abilities

Deadline

The deadline for the submission of applications for the HKPFS is 1 December 2021 5 PM (Hong Kong time).

Since Pakistan lies in GMT +5 time zone and Hong Kong in GMT +8 time zone, the latter is 3 hours ahead of the former. Therefore, the applicants are required to complete the required documents and apply on the CUHK’s Online Application System for Postgraduate Program before 2 PM Pakistan time on 1 December 2021.

Head to the website of the Chinese University of Hong Kong for more details of the Hong Kong Ph.D. Fellowship Scheme.