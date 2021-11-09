Pakistan Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Allama Iqbal with National Zeal

“Nations are born in the hearts of poets, they prosper and die in the hands of politicians.” – Allama Iqbal Advertisement

Muhammad Iqbal, famously known as Allama Iqbal was not only a poet, but a philosopher, and a visionary who envisioned an independent state of Muslims, that after years of struggle resulted in the creation of Pakistan. Today, on 9 November, Pakistan celebrates his 144th birth anniversary with national zeal and fervor.

The day dawned with a change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore where a Pakistan Navy contingent assumed ceremonial guard duties.

A number of programs have been arranged by literary, educational, political, social, and cultural organizations to pay homage to the national poet and shed light on different aspects of his life and teachings.

Politicians, academics, and people from civil society also eulogized the Poet of the East on Twitter.

The President of Pakistan shared a quote from the poet as a tribute to him on his 144th birthday.

دورِ حاضر کی زبان میں جدید ضروریات کے اعتبار سے علامہ اقبال کا دیا ہوا میرا پسندیدہ پیغام: نہ تیل کی دولت اور نہ ہی اینٹ اور گارے سے بنی عمارتیں لیکن، معلومات، ذہانت اور حکمت ہی آپ کو ستاروں تک لے جائے گی۔

#9November #IqbalDay2021 pic.twitter.com/gwBMt5EeG6 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 9, 2021

Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, shared a famous quatrain from Iqbal’s poem to highlight his message.

بت خانے کے دروازے پہ سوتا ہے برہمن

تقدير کو روتا ہے مسلماں تہ محراب

مشرق سے ہو بيزار ، نہ مغرب سے حذر کر

فطرت کا اشارہ ہے کہ ہر شب کو سحر کر (علامہ اقبال) — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 9, 2021

نہیں ہے ناامید اقبال اپنی کشتِ ویراں سے

ذرا نم ہو تویہ مٹی بہت زرخیز ہے ساقی آج شاعرِ مشرق اور مفکر پاکستان علامہ اقبال کایوم ولادت ہےانھوں نےنوجوانانِ برِصغیر کوایک نئ سوچ دی جس پرعمل کرتے ہوئے ہمارے آباؤاجداد نےپاکستان حاصل کیااُنکے افکار ہمارےلیے مشعل راہ ہیں#علامہ_اقبال pic.twitter.com/mcHsDuuJ02 — Rabia Farooqi MPA (@RabiaMpa) November 9, 2021

مسلمانوں کے ہر فرقے نے ایک دوسرے کو کافر کہا"

ایک کافر ہی ہیں جو اس نے ہم سبکو مسلمان کہا"#علامہ_اقبال#پیغام_اقبال pic.twitter.com/VjiSevnV7b — ایس_آر _خان (@saifskha) November 9, 2021

Iqbal’s Message

Many intellectuals stress the need for understanding Iqbal’s message of ‘Ijtehad’ in the modern era, something that the nation also needs to reconstruct its social order for the better. There should be unity amongst Pakistanis, and an emphasis on character building rather than rote learning that has become commonplace in our educational institutions.

منزل سے آگے بڑھ کر منزل تلاش کر

مل جائے تجھکو دریا تو سمندر تلاش کر ہر شیشہ ٹوٹ جاتا ہے پتھر کی چوٹ سے

پتھر ہی ٹوٹ جائے وہ شیشہ تلاش کر سجدوں سے تیرے کیا ہوا صدیاں گزر گئیں

دنیا تیری بدل دے وہ سجدہ تلاش کر…

اقبال…#9November#IqbalDay2021#علامہ_اقبال https://t.co/jp1Wknh798 pic.twitter.com/dMoCpRFzts — Zillay Shah (@AlikhanSiraj) November 9, 2021

In his several couplets, Iqbal referred to the youngsters of Muslim ummah as ‘Shaheen.’ It is time we unite and delve deep to find out the spirit of Iabal’s Shaheen to revitalize ourselves as a nation.